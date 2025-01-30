Sea Dogs Sign Free Agent Goaltender Eric Young

SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have signed goaltender Eric Young to a QMJHL Scholarship and Development Agreement, the team announced today.

"With the January 10th deadline already past, we are very fortunate to acquire a goaltender of Eric's caliber. He was a workhorse for his previous team in the first half and was rewarded by being part of the Top Prospects Game," said Sea Dogs Head Coach & General Manager Travis Crickard. "In communications with folks out West, Eric received glowing reviews about his hunger and commitment to get better everyday. He will be a welcome addition to our program."

Young is a 19-year-old from Mill Bay, British Columbia and most recently played in the BCHL with the Coquitlam Express. He was part of the 2025 BCHL Top Prospects Game that took place January 17 in Salmon Arm, B.C.

"I am grateful to Travis and the rest of the staff for giving me the opportunity to join the Sea Dogs," said Young. "I am excited to join this great group of players and to contribute to the success of the team."

The six-foot-one, 180-pound netminder went 13-8-0 with a .890 save-percentage, a 3.32 goals-against-average, and one shutout in 25 games this season. Young completes the Sea Dogs goaltending duo for the second half of the season with 18-year-old Justin Robinson.

"I'm looking forward to continuing my growth on and off the ice," added Young. "In my short time with the team, they have already been welcoming and have shown me that this is a world class organization. I know this is the best place I could be."

