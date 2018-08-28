Isabel Breaks 68-Year-Old FSL HR Record with First Inning Blast

August 28, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





PORT CHARLOTTE, FL - Ibandel Isabel became the first player in the 99-year history of the FSL to reach 34 home runs with a two-out, two-run blast in the first inning off RHP Brian Shaffer Tuesday night at Charlotte Sports Park. Isabel added a second homer in the top of the fourth for his 35th of the season in the Tortugas 5-3 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs. He has hit 35 home runs in 100 games since joining the Tortugas.

Isabel's record setting home run gave the Tortugas a 2-0 lead after one.

Jake Fraley drew a four-pitch walk to start the second, moved first-to-third on a Rene Pinto double, and scored the Stone Crabs first run on a Russ Olive sacrifice fly. Pinto moved to third on the play and scored on an Eleardo Cabrera two-out single to tie the game.

The Tortugas took the lead back when Isabel homered on the first pitch from Shaffer in the fourth for his sixth multi-home run game of the season.

In the sixth, Bruce Yari hit a two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded to run Daytona's lead to 5-2.

Charlotte rounded out the scoring in the seventh. Cabrera was hit by a pitch from RHP Wendolyn Bautista to start the inning, moved to second on a single, third on a ground-out, and scored on a second ground-out to cut the deficit to 5-3.

RHP Tommy Bergjans (5-2) earned the win after allowing two runs on six hits in five innings. Bergjans also walked two and struck out three. Shaffer (2-2) suffered the loss. He allowed three runs on six hits in five innings with two walks and three strikeouts. RHP Ryan Hendrix worked a perfect bottom of the ninth for his 12th save of the season.

The Tortugas and Stone Crabs continue their four game series on Wednesday. RHP Tejay Antone (5-3, 4.30) will get the ball. LHP Josh Fleming (3-2, 4.36) will go for the Stone Crabs.

First pitch Wednesday is scheduled for 6:35 PM with coverage beginning at 6:20 PM with the Metcare Pregame Show on AM 1230, AM 1490, and FM 106.9 WSBB.

NOTES: The Tortugas improve to 53-7 when leading after 6 and 44-1 when leading after 8... The Tortugas have taken five of the first six against the Stone Crabs, guaranteeing themselves a winning season series... RHP Tommy Bergjans has pitched to a 2.02 ERA over his last 6 starts (35 2/3 innings). He is 3-0 in that span... RHP Wendolyn Bautista made his 30th career appearance in a Tortuga uniform and first relief appearance... RHP Aaron Fossas has tossed three straight scoreless outings... RHP Ryan Hendrix has now allowed an earned run in his last 9 appearances (9 1/3 innings)... Ibandel Isabel has six of the Tortugas eight multi-homer games. He has homered in three straight games for the second time this month. He has driven in a run in 6 straight games and has 13 RBI's over the last 8 games... Bruce Yari recorded his 10th multi-RBI game of the season... Taylor Trammell recorded his 30th multi-hit game of the season.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.