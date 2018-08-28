Isabel Breaks 68-Year-Old FSL HR Record with First Inning Blast
August 28, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL - Ibandel Isabel became the first player in the 99-year history of the FSL to reach 34 home runs with a two-out, two-run blast in the first inning off RHP Brian Shaffer Tuesday night at Charlotte Sports Park. Isabel added a second homer in the top of the fourth for his 35th of the season in the Tortugas 5-3 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs. He has hit 35 home runs in 100 games since joining the Tortugas.
Isabel's record setting home run gave the Tortugas a 2-0 lead after one.
Jake Fraley drew a four-pitch walk to start the second, moved first-to-third on a Rene Pinto double, and scored the Stone Crabs first run on a Russ Olive sacrifice fly. Pinto moved to third on the play and scored on an Eleardo Cabrera two-out single to tie the game.
The Tortugas took the lead back when Isabel homered on the first pitch from Shaffer in the fourth for his sixth multi-home run game of the season.
In the sixth, Bruce Yari hit a two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded to run Daytona's lead to 5-2.
Charlotte rounded out the scoring in the seventh. Cabrera was hit by a pitch from RHP Wendolyn Bautista to start the inning, moved to second on a single, third on a ground-out, and scored on a second ground-out to cut the deficit to 5-3.
RHP Tommy Bergjans (5-2) earned the win after allowing two runs on six hits in five innings. Bergjans also walked two and struck out three. Shaffer (2-2) suffered the loss. He allowed three runs on six hits in five innings with two walks and three strikeouts. RHP Ryan Hendrix worked a perfect bottom of the ninth for his 12th save of the season.
The Tortugas and Stone Crabs continue their four game series on Wednesday. RHP Tejay Antone (5-3, 4.30) will get the ball. LHP Josh Fleming (3-2, 4.36) will go for the Stone Crabs.
First pitch Wednesday is scheduled for 6:35 PM with coverage beginning at 6:20 PM with the Metcare Pregame Show on AM 1230, AM 1490, and FM 106.9 WSBB.
NOTES: The Tortugas improve to 53-7 when leading after 6 and 44-1 when leading after 8... The Tortugas have taken five of the first six against the Stone Crabs, guaranteeing themselves a winning season series... RHP Tommy Bergjans has pitched to a 2.02 ERA over his last 6 starts (35 2/3 innings). He is 3-0 in that span... RHP Wendolyn Bautista made his 30th career appearance in a Tortuga uniform and first relief appearance... RHP Aaron Fossas has tossed three straight scoreless outings... RHP Ryan Hendrix has now allowed an earned run in his last 9 appearances (9 1/3 innings)... Ibandel Isabel has six of the Tortugas eight multi-homer games. He has homered in three straight games for the second time this month. He has driven in a run in 6 straight games and has 13 RBI's over the last 8 games... Bruce Yari recorded his 10th multi-RBI game of the season... Taylor Trammell recorded his 30th multi-hit game of the season.
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from August 28, 2018
- Isabel Breaks 68-Year-Old FSL HR Record with First Inning Blast - Daytona Tortugas
- Madris Ties Game in Ninth Before Fort Myers Walks off in Extras - Bradenton Marauders
- Threshers Upend Jupiter, 11-3 - Clearwater Threshers
- Stone Crabs Down Daytona 9-6 - Charlotte Stone Crabs
- Tortugas Top Stone Crabs 5-3 - Charlotte Stone Crabs
- Blankenhorn The Hero In Miracle Extra Innings Win - Fort Myers Miracle
- Tortugas Top Stone Crabs 5-3 - Charlotte Stone Crabs
- Mets, Flying Tigers Postponed Again on Tuesday - St. Lucie Mets
- Flying Tigers vs. St. Lucie Mets Postponed - Lakeland Flying Tigers
- Tampa Tarpons Postpone Tonight's Game vs. Florida - Tampa Tarpons
- Florida Fire Frogs Game Notes: August 28, 2018 - Florida Fire Frogs
- Tampa Tarpons Game Notes: vs. Florida - Tampa Tarpons
- Stone Crabs Game Notes - Tue, Aug 28 vs Daytona - Charlotte Stone Crabs
- Marauders Plate Only Runs Late in 3-2 Loss - Bradenton Marauders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.