Stone Crabs Game Notes - Tue, Aug 28 vs Daytona

After a 9-6 win Monday, the Stone Crabs look to maintain their 1.5 game lead in the division against the Daytona Tortugas tonight at 6:35 p.m. Brian Shaffer makes the start for Charlotte against Tommy Bergjans of Daytona.

Coverage starts at 6:20 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

STONE CRABS DOWN DAYTONA 9-6

The Stone Crabs scored seven runs in the first two innings Monday, holding on for a 9-6 win over the Daytona Tortugas. With the win, Charlotte has now beaten all 11 other teams in the league. Jake Fraley drove in three more runs while collected two hits and two runs. Kenny Rosenberg went six strong.

DOWN TO THE WIRE

The Stone Crabs have made a habit of playing close games over the past two weeks.

Of their last 14 games:

- 9 have been decided by 1 run

- 13 have been decided by 3 runs or less

- 6 were determined in the final turn at bat

- 3 went to extra innings

PLAYOFFS ON THE MIND

The Stone Crabs are looking to reach the postseason for the fifth time in ten years. They captured their lone championship in franchise history in 2015, reaching the finals in 2009, 2010 and 2013.With 11 games remaining, Charlotte is only one win away from the team record in second half victories (38). If the Stone Crabs finish 41-28 (.594) or better, they would set the franchise mark for best second half winning percentage (.585, 2013).

HOME SWEET HOME

The Stone Crabs have taken advantage of home field advantage in a big way in 2018, boasting the best home record in the league, primarily due to pitching:

W-L R/G OPS ERA WHIP

Home 42-19 5.4 .750 3.69 1.31

Away 29-39 5.1 .751 4.63 1.42

CLUTCH CRABS

The Stone Crabs continue to fare much better in close games lately than they did earlier in the season. The Stone Crabs entered June 9 with a 4-12 record in one-run games. Since then, they've gone 24-15 in games decided by two runs or less, walking off on their opponent six times.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING

The Stone Crabs have already broken the single-season franchise records for runs, home runs, RBI and doubles and are on pace for several more:

"18 Total "18 Pace Record

Runs 676 713 611 (2011)

AVG .273 .273 .264 (2013)

Hits 1,178 1,242 1,204 (2011)

Doubles 265 279 257 (2011)

Home Runs 80 84 76 (2013)

RBI 623 657 551 (2011)

OBP .344 .344 .332 (2010)

SLG .407 .407 .383 (2013)

DOUBLE DIPPING

The Stone Crabs have hit more doubles (265) than everyone else in the rest of the league by at least 40 (Dunedin - 225), and have scored 87 more runs than everyone else. Tristan Gray and other Stone Crabs are already well within the franchise's single-season leaders:

Home Runs

Doubles

1

Jeff Malm - 14 (2013)

1

Michael Sheridan - 38 (2011)

Alejandro Segovia - 14 (2013)

2

Tristan Gray - 36 (2018)

3

Tristan Gray - 13 (2018)

3

Brandon Lowe - 34 (2017)

Mark Thomas - 13 (2011)

Tyler Bortnick - 34 (2011)

Patrick Leonard - 13 (2014)

5

Richie Shaffer - 33 (2013)

Runs

RBI

4

Shawn O'Malley - 73 (2009)

3

Tyler Bortnick - 70 (2011)

5

Thomas Coyle - 72 (2014)

4

Brett Sullivan - 67 (2017)

6

Tristan Gray - 69 (2018)

Tristan Gray - 67 (2018)

7

Tim Beckham - 68 (2010)

6

Mark Thomas - 64 (2011)

8

Robbie Tenerowicz - 64 (2018)

Jesus Sanchez - 64 (2018)

BEST IN THE BIZ

The Tampa Bay Rays' affiliates boast the best combined record in the Minor Leagues (515-342, .601), a full 36 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals.

