Florida Fire Frogs Game Notes: August 28, 2018

TODAY'S GAME: Game two of a four-game series against the Tampa Tarpons (NYY) at George M. Steinbrenner Field (0-1)...Game two of an eight-game road trip against the Tarpons and Charlotte Stone Crabs (TB) (0-1)...Florida is coming off a series loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET) at Osceola County Stadium to wrap up the home schedule...Fourth, and final, series (14 games) between Florida and Tampa in 2018, with Florida trailing the series, at 5-6...The Fire Frogs dropped a three-game series at home against the New York Yankees affiliate in Tampa from May 10-12.

TODAY'S STARTING PITCHER: 20-year-old Huascar Ynoa makes his sixth start at the High-A level (24th this season) in game two of the four-game series against the Tampa Tarpons on Tuesday night...The native of the Dominican Republic was not ranked in the Atlanta Braves' top-30 prospect list at the beginning of the season (MLB.com), but is currently ranked 23rd...The 6-foot-2 hurler did not factor into the decision of a 9-8 loss to the Jupiter Hammerheads on Aug. 23...The right-hander allowed three runs on seven hits, three walks and seven strikeouts across four frames...Tuesday will be Ynoa's first career start against the Tarpons.

WENTZ RETURNS, FLORIDA FALLS TO TAMPA: Joey Wentz made his first start since July 19 in the series opener against the Tampa Tarpons at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Monday night in the Florida Fire Frogs 3-1 loss. The Fire Frogs finished the 2018 season with a 5-7 mark on Mondays.

The Atlanta Braves' 10th-ranked prospect struck out Estevan Florial to start his outing, and finished the night with three punchouts. The left-handed hurler worked just one time through Tampa's lineup, allowing a run on three hits on 43 pitches (26 strikes).

Wentz took the loss on Monday night due to the RBI single by Angel Aguilar in the second frame to put Florida in a one-run deficit.

LET THE WATER FLOW: Drew Waters extended his on-base streak to a team-high 17 games with a single in the third inning on Tuesday...The 2017 second-round draft pick is hitting .328 (21-for-64) since the streak began on Aug. 10...Florida's all-time record belongs to Anfernee Seymour, who reached base safely in 19 consecutive games from July 23 - Aug. 15, 2017...Waters is one game shy of tying Alex Jackson for the second longest streak in team history...Jackson reached in 18 consecutive games from April 7 - 26 during the club's inaugural season.

WALKER'S WONDERFUL WEEK: Jeremy Walker was named Pitcher of the Week for the week of Aug. 20-26...The Gardner-Webb product made two starts this past week, allowing just one run over 13 innings of work for an ERA of just 0.69...The 23-year-old struck out 14 batters, with a season-high of nine occurring in the home finale against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET) on Sunday afternoon...Walker joins teammates Braxton Davidson and Ian Anderson 2018 Florida players to take home a weekly award. Anderson earned Pitcher of the Week twice this season before being promoted to Double-A Mississippi.

SPOILER ALERT: With the Fire Frogs being eliminated from playoff contention, the team's role through the remaining seven games will be to play "spoiler." Of the remaining contests, four are against the Charlotte Stone Crabs, who lead the FSL South by 1.5 games over the Fort Myers Miracle.

BUILDING THE PIPELINE: MLB Pipeline revealed its updated prospect rankings, and nine Atlanta Braves farmhands cracked the top-100...Of the nine, seven either currenlty played, or have previously played for the Fire Frogs: Kyle Wright (24), Ian Anderson (38), Austin Riley (43), Cristian Pache (57), Luiz Gohara (61), Touki Toussaint (76), and Drew Waters (98).

