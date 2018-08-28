Tampa Tarpons Game Notes: vs. Florida

August 28, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Tampa Tarpons News Release





8/28 Tampa vs. Florida - Game 2 (of four) - George M. Steinbrenner Field (Tampa, FL) - 6:30 p.m.

Pitching Matchup: RHP Huascar Ynoa (1-3, 8.69) vs. LHP Dalton Lehnen (0-3, 5.57).

Live Audio: TuneIn Radio (Tampa Tarpons Broadcast Network).

LAST NIGHT: Tampa opened its seven-game home stand with a 3-1 win in the series-opener over the Florida Fire Frogs...RHP Deivi Garcia (W, 2-0) won his second-straight start (5.2IP, 5H, 0R, 3BB, 8K, WP, 91P/56S) and lowered his ERA to 1.27 (4ER/28.1IP)...Angel Aguilar (1-for-3, RBI) and Hoy Jun Park (1-for-4, RBI) each contributed RBI singles...Ben Ruta (3-for-4, 2 2B's, 2R, SB) paced the offense with three hits...RHP Christian Morris (H, 2) logged his third-straight scoreless outing (1.1IP, 1H, 2BB)...RHP Greg Weissert (SV, 4) closed the game (2.0IP, 3H, 1ER, 1BB, 2K).

FINISH STRONG: The Tarpons have won nine of their last 11 games and are back over the .500 mark for the first time since August 2nd (55-54). Despite the hot stretch, Tampa has been eliminated from postseason contention and will not play in the playoffs after doing so in 2016 and 2017. Starting tonight, the Tarpons have six games remaining in the 2017 season (three vs. Florida and three vs. Bradenton).

RBI MACHINE: Dom Thompson-WIlliams (1-for-3, HBP, R, CS) snapped a six-game RBI streak on Monday, but extended his hitting streak to seven-straight games. In that span, the 23-year-old is batting .345 (10-for-29) with 3HR and 12RBI. Since joining the Tarpons on May 21st, Thompson-Williams leads the Florida State League with 60RBI. The University of South Carolina product is batting .326 (31-for-95) with 20R, 4 doubles, 3 triples, 7HR, 26RBI and 13BB in August (25 games).

RUTA'S RAKING: Over his last 37 games, Ben Ruta is batting .345 (49-for-142) with 24RBI and 17 runs scored. The 24-year-old also leads all Yankees minor-leaguers with 37 stolen bases.

VS. FLORIDA: Tonight will be the 12th of 14 games scheduled between the Tampa Tarpons and Florida Fire Frogs. Tampa currently leads the season-series, 6-5, including 3-1 in those games played at GMS Field. Diego Castillo is batting .351 (13-for-37) with 5R, 4 doubles, 4RBI, 1BB and 1SB in nine games against the Fire Frogs.

STRIKEOUT RECORD BROKEN...AGAIN: For the second-straight season, Tampa has broken the single-season Florida State League record for most strikeouts by a pitching staff. In 2017, the Tampa Yankees set the mark at 1,215 strikeouts. Entering today, the Tarpons have totaled 1,226 strikeouts. Tampa is averaging 9.21 K-per-game and is on pace for 1,281K.

STRIKEOUTS FOR A CAUSE: The Tarpons have partnered with the American Cancer Society. Throughout the month of August, each time a strikeout is recorded by a Tampa pitcher, money will be raised for cancer research. The Tarpons are asking fans to donate $1.00 for every time a Tampa pitcher strikes out an opposing batter in the 31 games scheduled for August. To donate, fans must visit www.PledgeIt.org/TampaTarpons.

FLORIAL FLOWING: Estevan Florial drew three walks on Thursday and enters today with 18BB in August (24 games). Since July 25th, the 20-year-old ranks first in Florida State League with 23BB while owning a .393 OBP in that span.

BABY BOMBERS: The Tarpons lead the league with 103 home runs, tying the mark accomplished by Tampa in 2017.

FOR STARTERS: LHP Dalton Lehnen (0-3, 5.57) will make his eighth start with Tampa...Last time out, took at no-decision at St. Lucie on 8/22 (5.0IP, 5H, 3R/2ER, 3BB, 3K, HR, 79P/47S)...Began the season with Single-A Charleston, going 6-3 with a 2.67 ERA (70.2IP, 59H, 23R/21ER, 3HR, 3HB, 24BB, 73K) in 13 games (11 starts).

2017: In his professional debut, combined with the GCL Yankees West and Rookie-level Pulaski to go 2-0 with a 4.05 ERA (33.1IP, 40H, 20R/15ER, 9BB, 43K, 3HR) in 11 games (10 starts).

Personal: 22-years-old, 6-3, 222 - Burnsville, Minnesota...Selected by the Yankees in the sixth round in 2017 out of Augustana University...In his only season at Augustana University (S. Dak.), went 3-3 with a 2.60 ERA (52.0IP, 15ER) and 61K in 11 games (10 starts)...prior to transferring to Augustana, attended the University of Cincinnati for two years.

