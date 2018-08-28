Flying Tigers vs. St. Lucie Mets Postponed

August 28, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release





Lakeland, FL - Today's scheduled Florida State League game against the St. Lucie Mets at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather. All paid tickets may be exchanged for any 2018 Flying Tigers home game.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, August 29 at 5:00 p.m. Gates to Publix Field will open at 4:30 p.m. The make-up game from August 27 will not be made-up as the two teams already have a scheduled doubleheader on Thursday, August 30 and do not play against each other the rest of the season.

