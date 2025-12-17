Iowa Wolves vs. Wisconsin Herd - Game Highlights
Published on December 16, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves YouTube Video
Check out the Iowa Wolves Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 16, 2025
- Wisconsin Herd Drops Heartbreaker to Iowa Wolves, 110-108 - Wisconsin Herd
- Teddy Allen Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- 905 Become the First Team in League History to Go Undefeated in the Tip-Off Tournament - Raptors 905
- Cleveland Charge announce the Clash at Public Hall Featuring Saint Ignatius and St. Edward Basketball - Cleveland Charge
- Gabe McGlothan Earns NBA Call-Up with Indiana Pacers - Noblesville Boom
- Stars Improve to 11-2 and Clinch West Pod with Win over Valley Suns - Salt Lake City Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wolves Stories
- Iowa Wolves Drop Another in Wisconsin 102-107 to the Herd
- Iowa Wolves Suffer Disappointing 101-121 Loss to Motor City Cruise at Home
- Iowa Wolves Featured in MONOPOLY: Des Moines Edition
- Iowa Wolves Beat Sioux Falls Skyforce 115-110 to Split the Weekend Series
- Iowa Wolves Drop One to Sioux Falls Skyforce, 121-133