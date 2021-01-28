NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Iowa Wild Signs Goaltender Joel Rumpel to PTO

January 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release


Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed goaltender Joel Rumpel to a professional try-out agreement (PTO) and added him to the training camp roster.

Rumpel, 29 (3/14/91), has one win so far this season with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks. Rumpel and the Mavericks bested the Utah Grizzlies 5-4 in overtime on Jan. 17, 2021, Rumpel had 26 saves in the win. The Swift Current, Saskatchewan native spent the 2019-20 season with Stjernen in the Eliteserien in Norway. While there, Rumpel posted a 2.82 goals-against-average (GAA), a .898 save percentage (SV%), and a record of 16-14. In 2015-16, the six-foot-three, 190-pound netminder backstopped the ECHL's Allen Americans to a Kelly Cup championship, earning a record of 21-11-4 that season. Rumpel also appeared in two AHL games in the 2015-16 season with San Jose.

Before turning pro, Rumpel was a University of Wisconsin Badger (NCAA). His senior year, he was named as a finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, presented to the nation's top collegiate player, and the Mike Richter Award, awarded to the nation's most outstanding collegiate goaltender.

