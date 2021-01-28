Binghamton Devils Reschedule Friday's Preseason Game

NEWARK - Binghamton's preseason game, originally scheduled for Friday, January 29 against Hershey, has been canceled. Instead, Binghamton will now host Lehigh Valley on Friday, January 29 at 6 p.m. at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House. The decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel.

We have no further comment to make.

