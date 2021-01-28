Weekend Preseason Tilts Cancelled

January 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - Tomorrow's preseason game between Binghamton and Hershey, and Sunday's preseason game between Lehigh Valley and Hershey will not be played as scheduled.

The decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel.

These preseason games will not be rescheduled.

