Stockton Heat to Play 2020-21 American Hockey League Season in Calgary

January 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced today that the Stockton Heat have requested a provisional relocation for the 2020-21 season to play their home games in Calgary, Alta.

The Heat will join the Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Manitoba Moose and Toronto Marlies in the AHL's Canadian Division for 2020-21.

The schedule for the Canadian Division, as well as a revised schedule for the Pacific Division, will be released in the coming days.

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.