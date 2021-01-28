Ontario Reign Sign Gaunce, Lethemon to AHL Deals

January 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have signed defenseman Cameron Gaunce and goaltender John Lethemon to AHL contracts.

Gaunce, 30, brings a wealth of professional experience to Ontario, including 37 NHL games with Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, Dallas and Colorado. The Sudbury, ONT native has also skated with six different AHL teams throughout his career and has amassed 249 points (38-211-249) from 646 career AHL games. The 6-2 defenseman was a Calder Cup champion with Texas in 2014 and was selected to the AHL All-Star Classic in 2020 with Syracuse.

Lethemon, 24, signs his first AHL contract after he made his professional debut earlier this season with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Lethemon is 1-0-3 in four games with Greenville, with a .897 save percentage and a 3.04 goals against average. Lethemon began his professional career after a four-year collegiate career at Michigan State, where he was named to the 2020 Big Ten second-team.

2021 Ontario Reign training camp is underway, in advance of a February 6 start to the 2020-21 AHL season. Visit www.ontarioreign.com for more information regarding the upcoming season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.