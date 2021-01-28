Flames Announce AHL Development Team to Play in Calgary for 2020-21 Season

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames today announced a provisional relocation of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Stockton Heat, to Calgary for the 2020-21 season due to cross border travel restrictions as a result of COVID-19.

"We are appreciative of the City of Stockton and the San Joaquin County Public Health Office for the work they put forward in attempt to accommodate the team for this season," said Flames Assistant General Manager Brad Pascall. "However, the complications of cross border travel in the face of COVID-19 has brought us to our decision today."

While making Calgary and the Scotiabank Saddledome home, the Heat will follow all National Hockey League COVID-19 protocols and continue to work closely with the Alberta Ministry of Health to ensure a safe work environment.

The American Hockey League is currently finalizing a schedule and divisional alignment which should see a newly formed Canadian Division with a still to be determined number of games. The division is expected to be comprised of Belleville (Ottawa), Laval (Montreal), Manitoba (Winnipeg), Toronto (Toronto), and Stockton (Calgary).

More information on scheduling will be provided at a later date.

