Preseason Schedule Adjusted

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have announced two changes to the preseason schedule.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms will play a preseason game on Friday, January 29 at 6:00 p.m. at the Binghamton Devils in Newark, NJ.

The game for Sunday, January 31 at the Hershey Bears has been postponed.

Friday's preseason game will be broadcast on the Phantoms 365 app beginning with the pregame show at 5:40.

The revised Phantoms preseason schedule follows:

Friday, January 29 (6:00 p.m.) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Binghamton Devils (at Newark, NJ)

Tuesday, February 2 (7:05 p.m.) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Lehigh Valley Phantoms

