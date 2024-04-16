Iowa Walks-Off Louisville In Ninth Inning

April 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - Luis Vázquez drove in two runs with a single in the ninth giving the Iowa Cubs (10-6) an 8-7 walk-off win over the Louisville Bats (7-9) tonight at Principal Park. It marked the second walk-off win for Iowa this season, with the last coming on April 2 vs. Toledo.

Mike Ford gave the Bats a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a homer, but Iowa cut the lead to 2-1 on a solo home run in the bottom half of the frame by Patrick Wisdom.

Louisville extended their lead to 4-1 in the second inning on a run-scoring groundout and an error. The I-Cubs came back in the bottom of the second on a sacrifice fly from BJ Murray Jr., cutting the Bats lead to 4-2.

The Bats continued to pile on with a run in the third on a sacrifice fly from Connor Capel and another in the fifth on Ford's second home run of the day.

Vázquez singled home a run in the sixth inning to cut the Louisville lead to 6-3, but the Bats extended their lead to 7-3 on a bases-loaded walk in the seventh.

In the bottom half of the seventh, Pete Crow-Armstrong launched his second homer of the year to make it 7-4, Louisville.

In the ninth inning, David Peralta singled home a run to cut into the Bats lead and Murray Jr. drew a walk, which set up Vázquez to drive in two runs and give the I-Cubs an 8-7 lead.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa improved to 3-1 in series openers this season.

- Pete Crow-Armstrong hit his first home run since April 4 vs. Toledo.

