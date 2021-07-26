Iowa Re-Signs Veteran Forward Cody Mcleod

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today the re-signing of forward Cody McLeod to a one-year, AHL contract for the 2021-22 season.

The 2021-22 campaign is the 17th professional season for the 37-year-old (6/26/84) McLeod. He appeared in 30 games for Iowa last season, recorded four points (2g, 2a) and finished second in the league in penalty minutes (93 PIM). McLeod served as an alternate captain during the 2020-21 season and wore the "C" as team captain for his final game on May 14 versus the Texas Stars.

A native of Binscarth, Man., McLeod charted 776 games in his NHL career, garnering 127 points (72g, 55a) and 1,630 PIM with Colorado, Nashville and the New York Rangers over a 12-year-span.

The 6-foot-2, 213-pound winger turned pro after four campaigns with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League (WHL). He made his AHL debut on Jan. 6, 2006 with the Lowell Lock Monsters, and his first NHL game was with the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 19, 2007.

This is McLeod's third AHL deal with Iowa. He signed his first contract with the Wild on Aug. 26, 2019.

