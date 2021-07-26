Predators Sign Allard for 2021-22 Season

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed defenseman Frederic Allard to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the AHL level for the 2021-22 season.

Allard made his NHL debut with the Predators last season, taking the ice against the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 13, 2021, where he blocked one shot and skated 16:59. In addition to spending time on Nashville's taxi squad, Allard suited up in 25 games for the AHL's Chicago Wolves and posted 18 points (3g-15a), the third-most among club blueliners. He started the 2020-21 season on loan with Villacher SV of the ICE Hockey League, Austria's top professional league. The 6-foot-1, 179-pound blueliner posted four goals and 13 points - the third-most among team defensemen - in 25 games for Villacher to kick off his fourth pro campaign.

Originally drafted by the Predators in the third round (78th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Allard spent three seasons in Milwaukee, totaling 74 points on 14 goals and 60 assists in 181 games and posted a career-best 29 points (4g-25a) in 2018-19. Prior to turning pro, the Saint-Sauveur, Que., native skated four seasons for the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, tallying 177 points (34g-143a) in 250 games while serving as an alternate captain in his final two campaigns.

Allard and the Admirals will kick-off next season by hosting the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, October 16th at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

