Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Goaltender Andrew Hammond to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has re-signed goaltender Andrew Hammond to a one-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$200,000).

Hammond, 33 (2/11/88), was assigned to the Minnesota Wild taxi squad on Jan. 13, 2021 and did not appear in a game during the 2020-21 season. He went 16-12-3 with a 2.53 goals-against average (GAA), a .908 save percentage (SV%) and four shutouts in 33 games with the Rochester Americans in the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2019-20. He ranked T-3rd in the AHL in shutouts. The 6-foot-2, 223-pound native of Surrey, B.C., went 19-12-2 with a 2.81 GAA, a .908 SV% and three shutouts in 33 regular season contests with the Iowa Wild in 2018-19. Hammond also posted a 5-6 record with a 2.46 GAA, a .912 SV% and two shutouts in 11 Calder Cup Playoff games in 2019.

He is 27-15-6 with a 2.31 GAA, a .923 SV% and four shutouts in 56 career NHL games (49 starts) in parts of five NHL seasons with Ottawa (2013-17) and Colorado (2017-18). Hammond is 1-3 with a 3.00 GAA and a .924 SV% in five career Stanley Cup Playoff games with Ottawa (2014-15) and Colorado (2017-18).

He signed with Ottawa as a free agent on March 20, 2013, and made his NHL debut on Feb. 27, 2014 vs. Detroit. Hammond went 14-0-1 with a 1.58 GAA, a .949 SV% and two shutouts in his first 15 NHL starts with Ottawa (Feb. 18, 2015 - March 23, 2015) and became the second goaltender in NHL history to allow two goals or less in his first 12 starts (Frank Brimsek, 1938-39). He also became the first goaltender to earn at least one point in each of his first 15 NHL starts (14-0-1) since Patrick Lalime (1996-97). Hammond finished the 2014-15 season with a 20-1-2 record and a 1.79 GAA, a .942 SV% and four shutouts in 24 games (23 starts) and was named a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

He went 30-68-13 with a 2.85 GAA, a .896 SV% and seven shutouts in 119 career games during four seasons with Bowling Green State University (2009-13).

