Rockford IceHogs Unveil 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule

July 26, 2021







The Rockford IceHogs today announced their 72-game, 2021-22 regular-season schedule. The IceHogs open their 23rd season of hockey in the Stateline, 15th as the proud American Hockey League affiliate and first under the ownership of the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, Oct. 15 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and celebrate Opening Night at BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Nov. 6 against the Griffins.

Weekend Battles at the BMO

Of the 36 home games at BMO Harris Bank Center, 26 take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The IceHogs will play weekday home games at 7:00 p.m., Saturday home games at 6:00 p.m., and Sunday contests at 4:00 p.m. The IceHogs will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17 vs. Chicago at 1:00 p.m. and welcome in the New Year on Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago at 6:00 p.m.

Central-Division Showdown

Of their 72 games, the IceHogs take on Central Division rivals in 60 matchups. The IceHogs renew their long-time rivalries with the Chicago Wolves, Iowa Wild, and Milwaukee Admirals over 12 meetings with each opponent. The IceHogs collide with the Grand Rapids Griffins, Manitoba Moose, and Texas Stars over eight meetings each. From Jan. 14 - Mar. 11, the IceHogs take on the Central Division in 20 consecutive matchups.

2021-22 IceHogs Season Schedule:

(schedule & opponents subject to change, all times Central)

Fri., Oct. 15 at Grand Rapids, 6:00 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 16 at Chicago, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 22 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 23 at Iowa, 6:00 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 28 at Texas, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 30 at Texas, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids, 6:00 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba, 4:00 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 10 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 12 vs. Chicago, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 19 vs. Chicago, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 20 at Chicago, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 26 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 27 at Chicago, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 28 vs. Milwaukee, 4:00 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 1 at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 3 at Grand Rapids, 6:00 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 4 at Grand Rapids, 6:00 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 8 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 10 vs. Henderson, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 11 vs. Henderson, 6:00 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 17 at Texas, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 18 at Texas, 7:00 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 21 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 27 at Iowa, 6:00 p.m.

Thu., Dec. 30 at Milwaukee, 6:00 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 31 vs. Chicago, 6:00 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 1 at Chicago, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 7 vs. Chicago, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 8 at Milwaukee, 6:00 p.m.

Tues., Jan. 11 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 14 vs. Cleveland, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 15 vs. Cleveland, 6:00 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 17 vs. Chicago, 1:00 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 21 vs. Texas, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 22 vs. Texas, 6:00 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 26 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 28 at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 29 at Chicago, 7:00 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 4 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 5 vs. Iowa, 6:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 11 vs. Chicago, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 12 at Chicago, 7:00 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 16 at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 19 at Grand Rapids, 6:00 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 20 vs. Grand Rapids, 4:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 25 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 26 vs. Texas, 6:00 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 27 vs. Texas, 4:00 p.m.

Thu., Mar. 3 at Manitoba, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 5 at Manitoba, 2:00 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 11at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Mar. 13 at Cleveland, 2:00 p.m.

Tue., Mar. 15 at Cleveland, 6:00 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 19 vs. Grand Rapids, 6:00 p.m.

Sun., Mar. 20 vs. Milwaukee, 4:00 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 23 vs. Manitoba, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 25 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 26 vs. Manitoba, 6:00 p.m.

Tues. Mar. 29 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 1 at Tucson, 9:00 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 2 at Tucson, 9:00 p.m.

Mon., Apr. 4 at Henderson, 9:00 p.m.

Tues., Apr. 5 at Henderson, 9:00 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 9 vs. Tucson, 6:00 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 10 vs. Tucson, 4:00 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 15 at Manitoba, 2:00 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 16 at Manitoba, 2:00 p.m.

Wed., Apr. 20 vs. Grand Rapids, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 23 vs. Manitoba, 6:00 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 24 vs. Iowa, 5:00 p.m.

Hungry Like the Wolf

The IceHogs and Chicago Wolves scrap for state supremacy over 12 meetings during the 2021-22 season. Last season, the IceHogs went 3-8-0-0 against the Wolves and are 25-27-4-0 against their in-state rivals over the last five seasons. Over their 14-year history against each other, the IceHogs are 77-64-10-4 against the Wolves.

First Time in Forever

For the first time since the shortened 2019-20 season, the IceHogs will see their familiar Central-Division rivals in the Milwaukee Admirals, Manitoba Moose and Texas Stars in 2021-22. The Admirals opted out of the 2020-21 campaign, the Moose participated in the Canadian Division last season and the Stars were in the Central Division last season but were not on the IceHogs' schedule.

New Kid in Town

For the first time in team history, the IceHogs battle the Henderson Silver Knights of the Pacific Division during the 2021-22 season. The Knights enter their second season in the American Hockey League, are the 35th AHL club the IceHogs will face in their history, and the first new team they will see since taking on the Belleville Senators and Laval Rocket during the 2019-20 campaign. The Silver Knights are the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights (NHL). The IceHogs last saw the top prospects for the Golden Knights when Vegas was affiliated with the Chicago Wolves from 2017-20.

Wild, Wild West

In addition to the Silver Knights, the IceHogs will see the Tucson Roadrunners out of the Pacific Division. The matchup marks the first time the IceHogs have seen the Roadrunners, and a Pacific Division foe, since the 2018-19 season. The IceHogs went 2-1-1-0 against the Roadrunners that year. All-time, the IceHogs are 23-15-5-2 against the Pacific Division including when the Texas Stars and San Antonio Rampage were in the division from 2015-18.

Life is a Highway

For the sixth time in the last seven seasons, the IceHogs will open a new campaign on the road. With summer renovations wrapping up at BMO Harris Bank Center, the IceHogs begin the 2021-22 season with a season-long, six-game road trip starting with their season opener on Friday, Oct. 15 at Grand Rapids. The trek is tied for the third-longest road trip in team history (2018-19, 2017-18, 2014-15). The longest was a nine-game run to start the IceHogs' inaugural AHL season (2007-08) from Oct. 6-28 to allow for the completion of building renovations during the summer of 2007.

Home, Sweet Home

The IceHogs enjoy a season-long, seven-game homestand from Jan. 12-26 with visits from Iowa, Cleveland, Chicago, and Texas. The stretch is tied for the second-longest homestand in team history, matching up with a seven-game run during the 2009-10 campaign from Mar. 14-Apr. 3. The longest homestand in team history is eight contests during the 2015-16 season from Jan. 12-29.

Schedule Breakdown:

Month:

October: 6 games - 0 home, 6 road

November: 9 games - 7 home, 2 road

December: 12 games - 5 home, 7 road

January: 12 games - 8 home, 4 road

February: 11 games - 6 home, 5 road

March: 11 games - 5 home, 6 road

April: 11 games - 5 home, 6 road

By Opponent:

Chicago: 12 games - 6 home, 6 road

Cleveland: 4 games - 2 home, 2 road

Grand Rapids: 8 games - 4 home, 4 road

Henderson: 4 games - 2 home, 2 road

Iowa: 12 games - 6 home, 6 road

Manitoba: 8 games - 4 home, 4 road

Milwaukee: 12 games - 6 home, 6 road

Texas: 8 games - 4 home, 4 road

Tucson: 4 games - 2 home, 2 road

