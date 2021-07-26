Dallas Stars Issue Seven Qualifying Offers

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has issued qualifying offers for the following players, thus retaining their negotiating rights:

PLAYER - POSITION

Nick Caamano - RW

Joseph Cecconi - D*

Ben Gleason - D*

Joel Kiviranta - LW

Adam Mascherin - LW*

Colton Point - G*

Jerad Rosburg - D*

The following players were not issued qualifying offers and will become unrestricted free agents on July 28:

PLAYER - POSITION

Julius Honka - D*

*Played for Texas Stars during the 2020-21 season

