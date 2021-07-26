Dallas Stars Issue Seven Qualifying Offers
July 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has issued qualifying offers for the following players, thus retaining their negotiating rights:
PLAYER - POSITION
Nick Caamano - RW
Joseph Cecconi - D*
Ben Gleason - D*
Joel Kiviranta - LW
Adam Mascherin - LW*
Colton Point - G*
Jerad Rosburg - D*
The following players were not issued qualifying offers and will become unrestricted free agents on July 28:
PLAYER - POSITION
Julius Honka - D*
*Played for Texas Stars during the 2020-21 season
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
