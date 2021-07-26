St. Louis Blues Sign Forwards Nathan Walker, Nolan Stevens to Contract Extensions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have signed forward Nathan Walker to a two-year, two-way contract extension. Additionally, the Blues have signed forward Nolan Stevens to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

In 2021-22, Walker's deal is worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $300,000 in the AHL. In 2022-23, the deal is worth $750,000 in the NHL and $310,000 in the AHL. Stevens' deal is worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $100,000 at the AHL level.

Walker, 27, appeared in eight games with the Blues last season, posting a goal and two penalty minutes. He also dressed in four games with the AHL's Utica Comets, recording two goals and six penalty minutes.

Overall, the Cardiff, Wales, native has played in 25 career NHL regular-season games, collecting five points (three goals, two assists) and 14 penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-9, 186-pound Walker was originally signed by the Blues on July 1, 2019.

Stevens played in 27 games with the American Hockey League's Utica Comets during the 2020-21 season, posting six goals and 12 assists (18 points).

In three AHL seasons, the Brantford, Ontario native has played 136 regular-season games, netting 24 goals and 43 assists (67 points).

Stevens was originally drafted by the Blues in the fifth round (No. 125 overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft.

