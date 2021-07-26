Monsters Madness Dek Hockey Tournament Newest 'Grow the Game' Initiative

July 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced that the first-ever Monsters Madness Dek Hockey Tournament will be held on Saturday, August 21, beginning at 8:00 a.m. at Mayfield Heights City Park, the site of Cleveland Dek Hockey. The tournament will be open to kids ages 12 and under with a total of 12 teams able to participate. An adult tournament to be held at a later date will be announced soon.

Each team may have 7-10 players, including one goalie and up to three lines. Participants many sign up as a team or as individual free agents to be placed on pre-existing teams. Under a double-elimination, single-day tournament format, each team will be guaranteed at least two games. Running shoes, helmets, shin guards and sticks are required. Limited supplies will be available to borrow for those without the necessary equipment.

An entry fee of $280 per team or $40 per individual free agent includes a Monster Madness T-Shirt, one free ticket to a Monsters game and Monsters swag bag. Partial proceeds from the event will benefit the Monsters Community Foundation.

"We're thrilled to add a Dek Hockey tournament to our offering of summer youth hockey programs." said Monsters Sr. Director of Marketing & Communications Ben Adams. "We look forward to seeing kids discover Dek Hockey as we continue to grow the game in Northeast Ohio."

Dek hockey is a sport similar to ball hockey played in an enclosed rink with running shoes. Set up in a three-on-three format with a goaltender, most teams range from seven to 10 players in rotating shifts with an emphasis on non-contact, family friendly competition. Prior hockey experience is not required.

Under the direction of Neil Conway, founder of Conway Goaltending, Cleveland Dek Hockey began operating out of Mayfield in early 2020 following a successful opening in Painesville. Cleveland Dek Hockey operates several adult and youth leagues, clinics and tournaments throughout the year. Similar programs have seen growth in cities like Boston, Pittsburgh and Toronto. Cleveland Dek Hockey is Northeast Ohio's only dek hockey facility.

"We continue to see interest in the sport of dek hockey grow here in Cleveland," said Conway on Monday. "We're excited to partner with the Monsters to raise the profile of the sport of dek hockey locally."

The Monsters Madness Dek Hockey Tournaments are an extension of the team's Grow the Game initiative which was established in 2017 to introduce new players to the sport of hockey while limiting barriers to entry. This inaugural event is the first of two that will shed a light to the dek hockey community in Northeast Ohio and the hockey community that can be found off the ice.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.