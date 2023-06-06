Iowa Re-Signs Forward Mike O'Leary to AHL Contract

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club signed forward Mike O'Leary to a one-year, one-way American Hockey League Contract.

O'Leary, 25, had a career season with the Wild in 2022-23. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound native of Halifax, N.S, set pro-best marks in goals (12), assists (15) and points (27) and helped Iowa reach their second ever Calder Cup Playoffs berth.

Prior to his time with the Wild, O'Leary played two seasons with the Hartford Wolfpack. Collegiately, the center spent four seasons at the University of Notre Dame, where he skated in 151 games and won the Big 10 Conference regular season championship in 2017-18 and the Big 10 Conference playoff championship in 2018-19.

