Firebirds Win Western Conference Championship, Advance to Calder Cup Finals

June 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







Coachella Valley Will Face the Hershey Bears in the Best-of-Seven Championship Series with Game 1 & 2 at Acrisure Arena This Week

The Firebirds defeated the Milwaukee Admirals on Monday night at Acrisure Arena to advance to the Calder Cup Finals as the Western Conference Champions.

Tye Kartye scored twice to help the Firebirds down the Admirals 4-3 and win the series 4-2. Joey Daccord made 29 saves in the win that advances Coachella Valley to the Calder Cup Finals to face the Hershey Bears. Read the game's box score HERE.

The Eastern Conference Champion Hershey Bears defeated the Rochester Americans in six games to advance to the Calder Cup Finals. Hershey, the AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals, finished second in the Eastern Conference during the 2022-23 regular season. The Bears completed the 72-game stretch 97 points and a record of 44-19-5-4.

The oldest team in the AHL will faces off with the newest team in the League in a best of seven series in which the Coachella Valley Firebirds host Game 1 and 2 at home beginning Thursday, June 8. The full schedule for the Calder Cup Finals is:

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1 - Thu., June 8 - Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7pm PT

Game 2 - Sat., June 10 - Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7pm PT

Game 3 - Tue., June 13 - Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4pm PT

Game 4 - Thu., June 15 - Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4pm PT *

Game 5 - Sat., June 17 - Coachella Valley at Hershey, 4pm PT *

Game 6 - Mon., June 19 - Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7pm PT *

Game 7 - Wed., June 21 - Hershey at Coachella Valley, 7pm PT

*if necessary

BOX OFFICE HOURS THIS WEEK

In order to accommodate fans, the Ticketmaster Box Office at Acrisure Arena will have extended hours of operation this week.

TUESDAY, JUNE 6: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8: 10 a.m. - 2nd Period (Game 1)

FRIDAY, JUNE 9: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10: 10 a.m. - 2nd Period (Game 2)

Hours are subject to change. Tickets to all events at Acrisure Arena are available for purchase without online fees.

LOCAL BROADCAST & VIEWING PARTY INFORMATION

Game 1 and 2 will be broadcast locally on CW5 with the pre-game show hosted by Gino LaMont and Grand Fuhr beginning at 6:30 p.m. ahead of the 7 p.m. puck drop for both games. While the team is on the road, the Firebirds will once again host FREEviewing parties at the Spotlight Showroom at Spotlight 29 Casino for games four, five, and six of the Calder Cup Finals. Viewing party events are open to all ages! Doors will open at 3 p.m. for a 4 p.m. puck drop!

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to cheer on the Firebirds at Acrisure Arena for games one, two, six, and seven of the Calder Cup Finals! Tickets for all home games are on sale now. Individual tickets start at just $29 and group tickets (10 or more people) begin at $30. Visit CVFirebirds.com to purchase and learn more information.

Season tickets for the Firebirds' 2023-24 campaign are on sale now! For a full list of benefits and more information on Season Ticket Memberships for the 2023-24 season, click HERE or call 760-835-8778.

