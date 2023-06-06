Coachella Valley Firebirds, Hershey Bears to Meet in 2023 Calder Cup Finals

June 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The oldest franchise in the American Hockey League will face off against the newest one for the AHL championship when the Hershey Bears meet the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the 2023 Calder Cup Finals beginning Thursday night at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif.

The Firebirds captured the Robert W. Clarke Trophy as Western Conference champions with a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals in Game 6 tonight. Coachella Valley eliminated the Tucson Roadrunners (2-1) in the first round, the Colorado Eagles (3-2) in the division semifinals and the Calgary Wranglers (3-2) in the division finals before defeating Milwaukee in the Western Conference Finals, four games to two.

Led by former Stanley Cup winning head coach Dan Bylsma, the Firebirds, top development team of the NHL's Seattle Kraken, joined the AHL as an expansion club in 2022-23 and are the first team to reach the Calder Cup Finals in its inaugural season since the Texas Stars in 2010.

Hershey defeated the Charlotte Checkers (3-1), Hartford Wolf Pack (3-0) and Rochester Americans (4-2) to reach the Calder Cup Finals. Under head coach Todd Nelson, the Bears, top development team of the NHL's Washington Capitals, are in the Finals for the first time since 2016 and the 24th time overall. They are bidding for their 12th Calder Cup championship all-time.

2023 Calder Cup Finals

Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. Hershey Bears

Game 1 - Thu., June 8 - Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10:00

Game 2 - Sat., June 10 - Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10:00

Game 3 - Tue., June 13 - Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7:00

Game 4 - Thu., June 15 - Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sat., June 17 - Coachella Valley at Hershey, 7:00

*Game 6 - Mon., June 19 - Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*Game 7 - Wed., June 21 - Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.