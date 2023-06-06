Roadrunners Proud to Support Tucson Family Food Project

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners are proud to support The Tucson Family Food Project, a nonprofit organization that is focused on not only feeding school aged children, but also teaching them the essential life skills needed to feed themselves. A dedicated link for Roadrunners fans to donate can be found at TucsonRoadrunners.com/TTFFP.

The Tucson Family Food Project serves nutritious meals built on fresh, seasonal, local produce while teaching kids the incredible value of our local food system while putting local produce back into the community and reducing food waste. Their goal is to fight food insecurity one child at a time. Every Friday, The Tucson Family Food Project the kids in its program with a meal kit that will feed at least four people, feeding both the child and the household. TTFFP then produces an accompanying instructional YouTube video with easy-to-follow instructions. For more information, visit TheTucsonFamilyFoodProject.org.

The Roadrunners and Mascot Dusty are excited to further support The Tucson Family Food Project with upcoming social media features and website content.

