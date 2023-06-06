Flames Re-Sign Goaltender Oscar Dansk
June 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have re-signed goaltender Oscar Dansk to a one-year, two-way contract.
TERM: one-year
AAV: $775,000
Dansk backstopped the Calgary Flames AHL affiliate the Calgary Wranglers in 17 games, going 8-6-2 with a .905 save percentage and a 2.75 goals-against average. Dansk was named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award for his outstanding contributions to the Calgary community during the 2022-23 season.
The former Columbus Blue Jackets second-round pick has appeared in six NHL games with the Vegas Golden Knights, going 4-1-0.
OSCAR DANSK - GOALTENDER
BORN: Stockholm - SWE DATE: Feb. 28, 1994
HEIGHT: 6'3" WEIGHT: 200 lbs.
CATCHES: Left
DRAFTED: CBJ - 2nd round (31st overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft
