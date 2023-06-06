Flames Re-Sign Goaltender Oscar Dansk

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have re-signed goaltender Oscar Dansk to a one-year, two-way contract.

TERM: one-year

AAV: $775,000

Dansk backstopped the Calgary Flames AHL affiliate the Calgary Wranglers in 17 games, going 8-6-2 with a .905 save percentage and a 2.75 goals-against average. Dansk was named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award for his outstanding contributions to the Calgary community during the 2022-23 season.

The former Columbus Blue Jackets second-round pick has appeared in six NHL games with the Vegas Golden Knights, going 4-1-0.

OSCAR DANSK - GOALTENDER

BORN: Stockholm - SWE DATE: Feb. 28, 1994

HEIGHT: 6'3" WEIGHT: 200 lbs.

CATCHES: Left

DRAFTED: CBJ - 2nd round (31st overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft

