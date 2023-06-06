Dallas Stars Re-Sign Fredrik Karlström to a One-Year Contract
June 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Fredrik Karlström to a one-year two-way contract that begins in the 2023-24 season.
Karlström, 25, appeared in five games for Dallas during the 2022-23 regular season, going scoreless with a +1 rating and six shots on goal. He made his season debut on Feb. 17 at Minnesota and logged a career-high 11:52 TOI on March 2 at Chicago. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound forward has one assist (0-1--1) in eight career NHL games, all with Dallas.
The Stockholm, Sweden native spent the majority of the 2022-23 season with the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Karlström recorded 26 points (10-16--26) in 47 regular-season contests with Texas, sharing 10th among team forwards in goals (10) and assists (16) and 11th in points. His 16 assists bested his previous career high of 13, established during the 2021-22 campaign.
Karlström has 55 points (26-29--55) in 112 career regular-season games with Texas (2021-23) and one goal (1-0--1) in two postseason contests in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.
Karlström was originally selected by Dallas in the third round (90th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.
