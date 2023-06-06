Hershey to Battle Coachella Valley in 2023 Calder Cup Finals

June 6, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League has announced the schedule for the 2023 Calder Cup Finals. The Hershey Bears, the AHL's Eastern Conference Champions, will battle the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the AHL's Western Conference Champions in a best-of-seven series.

The complete schedule is as follows:

Game 1 - Thursday, June 8 at Coachella Valley, Acrisure Arena, 10 p.m.

Game 2 - Saturday, June 10 at Coachella Valley, Acrisure Arena,10 p.m.

Game 3 - Tuesday, June 13 vs. Coachella Valley, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

Game 4 - Thursday, June 15 vs. Coachella Valley, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*Game 5 - Saturday, June 17 vs. Coachella Valley, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*Game 6 - Monday, June 19 at Coachella Valley, Acrisure Arena, 10 p.m.

* Game 7 - Wednesday, June 21 at Coachella Valley, Acrisure Arena, 10 p.m.

*If Necessary. All times are Eastern.

Fans who purchased tickets for Home Game 1 are to use them for Game 3 on Tuesday, June 13, while tickets purchased for Home Game 2 are valid for Game 4 on Thursday, June 15.

Tickets for an if necessary Game 5 on Saturday, June 17 will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6 via Ticketmaster.

This year's Calder Cup Finals features Hershey, the AHL's oldest and most decorated team, against the league's newest franchise, Coachella Valley, who are playing in their inaugural season. The Firebirds are affiliated with the NHL's Seattle Kraken while Hershey is the top affiliate of the Washington Capitals. The Bears are chasing the franchise's 12th Calder Cup and this year marks the team's 24th all-time appearance in the Calder Cup Finals.

Broadcast information is being finalized and will be available in the near future.

The Hershey Bears 2023 Playoffs are sponsored by Penn State Health. Fans are asked to continue to check HersheyBears.com and the club's social media channels for the latest updates on the playoffs, Watch Parties, TV broadcast information, and schedule updates.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.