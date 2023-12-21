Iowa Comes from Behind for 4-2 Win Over Fort Wayne

December 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders forward Nick Campoli tipped in his fourth goal of the season early in the third, the game-winning goal in a 4-2 win over the Fort Wayne Komets Thursday at Xtream Arena. Iowa trailed, 2-1, in the second, then rattled off three unanswered goals to win, including the empty-net strike from Max Cajkovic. The Landers have seven of their 11 wins at home and are tied for second in the Central Division with Fort Wayne.

On the game-winning strike, Kevin McKernan rocketed a one-timer off Campoli's midsection and in with nine seconds left on Iowa's power play.

Hunter Jones made 33 saves, including nine straight in the third, for his second win of the season.

Brett Brochu took the loss despite 34 saves on 37 shots.

Iowa struck first with 2:11 left in the first. As Cajkovic exited the penalty box, he and Louka Henault drove the puck in over the line. Cajkovic launched it to Brett Budgell at the left slot. Budgell waited and aimed it from inside the circle over the glove of the goaltender and in for his fourth of the season. Henault earned the secondary assist.

Fort Wayne scored the next two in the second off strikes early (Cormier, 3:22) and Matthew Wedman (6:28 left in 2nd), but Iowa responded to tie it. Casey Dornbach took the puck into the zone with Yuki Miura. Setting up at net front, Dornbach lasered a feed from Miura in at the left post for his third of the season.

Box Score

The Heartlanders are home vs. Fort Wayne on Fri., Dec. 22 at 6:35 p.m. and Sat., Dec. 23 at 6:05 p.m. The game on Sat., Dec. 23 features a team trading card giveaway presented by the Iowa City Area Sports Commission.

Rose Club Memberships & Tickets Now Available For 2023-24 Season

Rose Club Season Ticket Memberships, Partial Plans, Mini-Plans, Flex Tickets and Single-Game Tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season, the Heartlanders' third in the ECHL. Call 319-569-GOAL or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

