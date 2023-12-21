Connor Murphy Rejoins Rush, Assigned by Calgary

Rapid City Rush goaltender Connor Murphy

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Thursday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, goaltender Connor Murphy has been assigned to the Rush.

Murphy has four wins for Rapid City this season, but has been splitting time between Rapid City and Calgary. He logged his first AHL start on this most recent stint with the Wranglers.

The Union College product is set to join the Rush in Allen and be available in net as soon as tomorrow night vs. the Americans.

In order to remain roster compliant, the Rush have also waived defenseman Kyle Soper.

The Rush faceoff against the Allen Americans tomorrow night at 6:10 p.m. MT from the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

