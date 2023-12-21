Jacksonville Nets Late Goal, Downs Atlanta 3-2

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators' (9-13-0-0) losing streak stretched to eight games following a 3-2 defeat to the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday night.

First Star: Garrett Van Whye (1GWG)

Second Star: Brendan Harris (0G, 2A)

Third Star: Christopher Brown (1G, 1A)

The Glads started the match well, scoring the first two goals. Cody Sylvester initiated the scoring with a deflection goal at 1:41, assisted by defenseman Jack Matier. Evan Dougherty increased Atlanta's lead with a second goal at 6:14.

Despite their best efforts, the Gladiators were unable to further their lead. The Icemen capitalized on two power-play opportunities in the second period. Christopher Brown and Riley Fiddler- Schulz each scored once, equalizing the game with their goals at 15:39 and 18:22, respectively.

The third period saw both teams actively seeking to gain the upper hand, with goalkeepers Gustavs Davis Grigals and Matt Vernon successfully defending multiple shots. The tie was eventually broken by Jacksonville's Garrett Van Wyhe with a goal at 15:15, bringing the score to 3- 2.

In the final minutes, the Gladiators had a chance to level the score during a six-on-four power play but were unable to convert. Grigals ended the game with 20 saves out of 23 shots, while Vernon recorded 21 saves on 23 Atlanta shots.

