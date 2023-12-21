Mutter Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal, Glads Fall 4-3

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators (9-14-0-0) losing streak reached nine-straight games on Saturday night as the Gladiators lost a 4-3 contest to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (19-5-0-0) at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.

First Star: Ryan Francis (GVL) - 2G, 0A

Second Star: Nikita Pavlychev (GVL) - 0G, 3A

Third Star: Navrin Mutter (ATL) - 1G, 0A

Navrin Mutter (1) would score the teddy bear toss goal, depositing a rebound into the back of the net (3:29).

A little over four minutes later, the Glads would double their lead, courtesy of Jackson Pierson (5) on the power-play (7:31).

Ryan Francis (5) would bring the Swamp Rabbits closer late in the first, with an even strength goal. (12:07)

The second period saw one goal scored, and it came just 45 seconds in, off of the stick of Greenville defenseman Joe Leahy (3). (0:45)

Two more Greenville goals in the third would extend the Swamp Rabbits advantage, with Ryan Francis (6) netting his second of the night (7:08), and then Ben Freeman (5) adding the dagger on the power-play. (12:03)

Alex Whelan (14) would make things interesting, potting home a rebound late in the contest. (16:22)

Gustavs Grigals ended the game with 24 saves out of 28 shots, while Luke Richardson recorded 44 saves on 47 shots for Greenville.

