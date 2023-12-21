Gladiators Snap Losing Streak, Beat Swamp Rabbits

Greenville, SC. The Atlanta Gladiators (10-14-0-0) broke a 3-3 tie late in the third period as the team halted their nine-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (19-7-0-0) Wednesday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

First Star: Jake Smith (GVL) - 1 goal, 1 assist, -1

Second Star: Jackson Pierson (ATL) - 1 goal, +2

Third Star: Gustavs Grigals (ATL) - 33 saves, win

Greenville opened the scoring with a goal in the opening minute, as the team grabbed a 1-0 lead (00:26).

The Gladiators drew even late in the first period to send the game into the first intermission tied at one (18:55). Jackson Pierson was on the Greenville doorstep and knocked home a loose puck for his sixth goal of the season.

Greenville regained their lead early in the second period to jump ahead 2-1 (3:41).

Just over five-minutes later Atlanta would respond to tie the game up at two (9:34). Navrin Mutter ripped home a beautiful bar-down shot from the faceoff circle for his second goal of the season.

Atlanta scored less than a minute later as the Gladiators grabbed their first lead of the game 3-2 (10:30). Micah Miller capitalized on a bad passing play by Greenville as he picked up a loose puck and fired it home for his eighth goal of the year.

The Swamp Rabbits tied the game more than half-way through the third period to make the score 3-3 (13:03).

With just over three-minutes remaining in the contest Atlanta scored to move back in front 4-3 (16:42). Evan Dougherty sent an extended pass from his own defensive zone ahead to Mitch Walinski who made no mistake for his second goal of the season.

The Gladiators would seal the victory courtesy of Cody Sylvester as he sent the puck into an empty Greenville Swamp Rabbits net to make it a 5-3 final score (18:53).

Gustavs Grigals turned aside 33 of 36 shots he faced in the win for Atlanta, meanwhile Ryan Bednard made 31 saves on 35 shots in the loss for Greenville.

