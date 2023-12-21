Stingrays Sign Ivan Lodnia

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have signed forward Ivan Lodnia to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Lodnia, 24, last played for the Chicago Wolves in the AHL in 2021-22. He skated in 38 regular season games and tallied eight points (four goals, four assists). He added five points (four goals, one assist) in an 11-game playoff run in which the team ultimately captured their third Calder Cup Championship.

From 2015-2020, Lodnia played five seasons of major junior hockey split between the Erie Otters and Niagara Ice Dogs in the Ontario Hockey League. He accumulated 262 points (106 goals, 156 assists) in 272 career OHL games. Lodnia won an OHL Championship in 2017 with Erie. The Minnesota Wild selected Lodnia in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

"We're very excited to add Ivan to our group," said Stingrays Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He has won championships in the AHL and OHL, and he brings a competitiveness that will push everybody and add to our culture. He is a smart player who brings a lot offensively and defensively."

The Stingrays are back in action on December 22 to take on the Jacksonville Icemen. Puck drop is at 7:05 pm at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

