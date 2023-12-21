ECHL Transactions - December 21

December 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 21, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Alex Cohen, F

Rapid City:

Kyle Soper, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Maine:

Jeff Solow, D (from Jacksonville)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, D activated from reserve

Delete Kaden Fulcher, G traded to Savannah

Fort Wayne:

Add Brett Brochu, G activated from reserve

Delete Francois Brassard, G placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Indy:

Delete Jon Martin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)

Iowa:

Add Justin Wells, D activated from reserve

Add Peyton Jones, G activated from reserve

Delete Louis Boudon, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Delete Pavel Novak, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Ryan Devine, D activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Stallard, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Delete Thomas Milic, G recalled by Manitoba

Orlando:

Add Matthew Bazarin, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Carson MacKinnon, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Connor Murphy, G assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Add Ty Enns, F activated from reserve

Delete Jason Pawloski, G placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Brent Pedersen, F activated from reserve

Add Robbie Fromm-Delorme, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Eddie Fritz, G added as EBUG

Delete Jordan Papirny, G recalled by Henderson

Delete Matt Boudens, F placed on reserve

Delete Robbie Fromm-Delorme, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Trois-Rivières:

Add Charles-Antoine Paiement, F activated from reserve

Delete Jared Power, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Dylan Fitze, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Josh Wesley, D assigned by Colorado (AHL) (a.m.)

Delete Josh Wesley, D recalled by Colorado (AHL) (p.m.)

Delete Keoni Texeira, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)

