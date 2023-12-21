ECHL Transactions - December 21
December 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 21, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Alex Cohen, F
Rapid City:
Kyle Soper, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Maine:
Jeff Solow, D (from Jacksonville)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, D activated from reserve
Delete Kaden Fulcher, G traded to Savannah
Fort Wayne:
Add Brett Brochu, G activated from reserve
Delete Francois Brassard, G placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Doug Melvin, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Indy:
Delete Jon Martin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)
Iowa:
Add Justin Wells, D activated from reserve
Add Peyton Jones, G activated from reserve
Delete Louis Boudon, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Delete Pavel Novak, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Ryan Devine, D activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Stallard, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Delete Thomas Milic, G recalled by Manitoba
Orlando:
Add Matthew Bazarin, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Carson MacKinnon, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Connor Murphy, G assigned by Calgary (AHL)
Add Ty Enns, F activated from reserve
Delete Jason Pawloski, G placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Brent Pedersen, F activated from reserve
Add Robbie Fromm-Delorme, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Eddie Fritz, G added as EBUG
Delete Jordan Papirny, G recalled by Henderson
Delete Matt Boudens, F placed on reserve
Delete Robbie Fromm-Delorme, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Trois-Rivières:
Add Charles-Antoine Paiement, F activated from reserve
Delete Jared Power, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Dylan Fitze, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Josh Wesley, D assigned by Colorado (AHL) (a.m.)
Delete Josh Wesley, D recalled by Colorado (AHL) (p.m.)
Delete Keoni Texeira, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)
