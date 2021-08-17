Indians Return Home for Six Games with Hillsboro

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians return home to Avista Stadium for the second to last time this season. Spokane starts its homestand on Tuesday, August 17th with six games against the Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate).

The Hops' roster features three of the top six prospects in the Diamondbacks' farm system, including their top prospect, Seattle-native Corbin Carroll. The outfielder ranks as the #30 overall prospect in all of Minor League Baseball according to MLB.com.

The homestand preview is presented by Spokane International Airport.

Here's a look at the promotions for each game of the upcoming homestand. For tickets, simply click on any of the pictures below!

Enjoy a game with your furry friend! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $5.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet only section and all proceeds from the dog tickets will be given to local animal shelters. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets to the special pets only section. During the game, the Indians will be hosting a cash only garage sale with the proceeds benefitting Spokane Indians Youth Baseball. Stick around after the game and join the on-field Puppy Parade!

Wear your favorite costume and celebrate Halloween a little early as Avista Stadium becomes haunted with ghosts, goblins, and Jack-O-Lanterns. Stick around after the game for the first ever Indians Candy Crawl, where kids 12 and under will have the opportunity to run on the field for a giant candy hunt!

Come hungry fans! Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win CASH, all courtesy of TDS Fiber. $2,000 and a Sony Soundbar will be available to win! Stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

Hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches are $2.00 for Family Feast Night! Stick around after the game to participate in the Taco Bell Ball Toss benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Spokane and Kootenai County.

Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full of princesses. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters!

A decision about postgame fireworks will be made by Wednesday, August 18th.

Get a taste of the Bavarian tradition a few months early at the Spokane Indians Augtoberfest. As you enter the gates make sure to pick up your 2021 Spokane Indians Team Photo courtesy of Lawton Printing. Stick around after the game to play Catch on the Field courtesy of Pizza Factory!

