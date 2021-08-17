Emeralds to Hold Fundraiser for Bosisto Family

EUGENE, OR - The Eugene Emeralds will donate 50% of proceeds from all single game tickets sold for Saturday's game between now and Saturday towards the Bosisto family of Pleasant Hill.

On Monday, August 9, an unspeakable tragedy struck the Bosisto family while residing in their home in Pleasant Hill.

Via KEZI 9 News, "Caelen and Staton Bosisto were shot inside their home on the 37000 block of Highway 58 near Hilltop Drive, east of Pleasant Hill on Monday morning. Caelen was killed in the attack. Staton was shot in the head but survived."

"A family member confirmed the couple had a 2-month-old baby which was present in the home. The child was not injured."

In an effort to play a small part towards helping the Bosisto family during a tremendous time of sadness, heartbreak and grief, the Emeralds will donate 50% of proceeds from all single game tickets sold for Saturday's game between today (Tuesday, August 17) and Saturday towards the Bosisto family of Pleasant Hill.

Information regarding tickets to Emeralds home games is available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

