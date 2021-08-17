Heath Quinn Called up to Double-A Richmond

Emeralds outfielder Heath Quinn has been promoted from the High-A West's Eugene Emeralds to the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels.

The former highly touted prospect has fought tough-luck injuries over the past few seasons, but this season has seen him serve as a consistent contributor, particularly over the past month of play. He departs the Emerald Valley having batted .265 with 8 HRs, 22 RBIs and a .846 OPS in 35 games with the Ems.

During July 12-18, Quinn put together a week to remember during Eugene's trip to Spokane for a six-game road series, going 9-for-18 (.500) with 4 HRs, 12 RBIs, 8 runs scored and 3 walks while slugging 1.167 and posting a 1.758 OPS to earn High-A West Player of the Week.

Quinn is the is the ninth Emerald to be promoted to Double-A Richmond this season, following RHP Caleb Kilian, RHP Jose Marte, RHP RJ Dabovich, INF Simon Whiteman, C Brandon Martorano, OF Diego Rincones, SS Will Wilson and RHP Ryan Walker (Walker has since rejoined the Emeralds after a brief stint in Richmond).

As part of a corresponding roster move, the Emeralds have added outfielder Jairo Pomares to the team's active roster from Low-A San Jose.

The Eugene Emeralds start a seven-game series against the Everett AquaSox tonight at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm PST and the Emeralds enter the series just 3.0 games behind the first place Frogs with 30 games left in the regular season.

