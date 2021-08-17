Jairo Pomares Joins Emeralds Roster

August 17, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - Via the San Francisco Giants, the Eugene Emeralds have added outfielder Jairo Pomares to the team's active roster from Low-A San Jose.

Just 21-years-old and hailing from Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, the left-handed hitting Pomares has been on a tear of late in Low-A San Jose, batting .429 in the month of August with 5 doubles, 3 HRs, 10 RBIs and an OPS of 1.188.

On the season, Pomares is slashing .372/.429/.693 with 14 HRs, 44 RBIs and an insane 1.122 OPS over 51 games played.

Per Baseball America's recently updated midseason prospect rankings, Pomares checks in as the eighth-ranked prospect in the San Francisco Giants system, having showcased, "the most power of his short career with San Jose, all without a sacrifice to his hittability or on-base skills."

Pomares joins an Emeralds offense that since the start of July ranks in the top ten in all of High-A in numerous offensive categories including batting average (.263 | 6th), runs (249 | 4th), hits (373 | 3rd), home runs (65 | 5th), on-base percentage (.343 | 7th), slugging (.473 | 5th), and OPS (.815 | 5th).

His arrival comes right as the Emeralds prepare for the regular season's most crucial series to date, a seven-game showdown against the first place Everett AquaSox starting today at PK Park. Eugene enters the series just 3.0 games behind Everett in the standings with 30 games to go in the regular season.

Pomares is the ninth player currently on High-A Eugene's active roster that has been called up from Low-A San Jose to High-A Eugene this season, following C Brett Auerbach, C Robert Emery, C Ricardo Genovés, SS Marco Luciano, RHP Ryan Murphy, RHP Austin Reich, OF Armani Smith, and LHP Chris Wright.

Tickets to Emeralds home games are available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from August 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.