Tuesday's Game Postponed

SPOKANE, Wash. - Tuesday's scheduled series opener with the Hillsboro Hops has been postponed due to poor air quality in the region. The game will be made up on Sunday as part of a doubleheader starting at 1:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Avista Stadium gates will open at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange those for any other 2021 Spokane Indians home game based on availability. The Indians have 11 regular season home games remaining. Contact the Spokane Indians Ticket Office starting on Wednesday, August 18th at (509) 343-6886 to make your exchange. The office opens at 10:00 a.m.

NEXT HOME GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The Spokane Indians will open their series with the Hillsboro Hops on Wednesday for Halloween Night presented by Molina Healthcare. Wear your favorite costume and celebrate Halloween a little early as Avista Stadium becomes haunted with ghosts, goblins, and Jack-O-Lanterns. Stick around after the game for the first ever Indians Candy Crawl, where kids 12 and under will have the opportunity to run on the field for a giant candy hunt! First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m.

