Schedule Change Alert

The game on Friday, August 27 is now a doubleheader. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

Due to inclement weather, the game on Sunday, August 8 against the Spokane Indians was postponed. It is now set to be Game One of a doubleheader on Friday, August 27. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. MVP Club gates will open at 3:30 p.m; public gates will open at 4 p.m.

Game Two will start approximately 40 minutes after the end of Game One. Both games are scheduled to be seven innings.

If you would like to attend the doubleheader, you only need one ticket for both games.

