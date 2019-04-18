Indians-Mud Hens Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

April 18, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The series finale between the Indians and Mud Hens has been postponed due to inclement weather. No makeup date has been set; the Tribe will announce the reschedule date at a later time.

The Tribe welcome the Louisville Bats to the Circle City on Friday night at 7:15 p.m. to open a three-game weekend series. Right-hander Eduardo Vera (0-0, 3.27) is expected to make his third start for Indy.

To purchase tickets for any Indians home game, contact the Victory Field Box Office at 317-269-2282 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com. For more on the Tribe, visit IndyIndians.com.

Indianapolis Indians Rain Check Ticket Policy:

Anyone with a ticket to tonight's game has a valid rain check that can be exchanged for any other 2019 regular season home game (subject to availability) at the Victory Field Box Office for a ticket of equal value.

