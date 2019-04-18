Pitching Powers Knights Past Stripers 2-1

(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) - With a clutch all-around pitching performance, the Charlotte Knights beat the Gwinnett Stripers 2-1 on Thursday afternoon at Coolray Field in the finale of their four-game series. The win gives the Knights a series victory after taking the final three games of the series for their first road series win of the season.

Despite being outhit 9-3, the Knights were able to win the game as four pitchers combined to keep the Stripers' bats at bay when it mattered most. Gwinnett went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners on base.

Getting the start for Charlotte, Dylan Covey gave up a run in the first on a fielder's choice ground out. That would be all the scoring against Covey, who gave up the lone run on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts in 3.0 innings.

The Knights evened the score in the third as Brandon Guyer drew a leadoff walk and came around to score on a double from Ryan Goins.

Making his first relief appearance of the season, Georgia native Spencer Adams (1-0) was sharp. In each of his four innings on the mound, Gwinnett put a runner on base, but could never push a run across. In just his second career relief outing, Adams threw 4.0 scoreless innings, giving up five hits with one walk and two strikeouts to earn the win.

Charlotte took the lead for good in the sixth as D.J. Peterson led off with a single and advanced to second on a ground ball. Alcides Escobar's two-out single to right proved decisive as Peterson scored the final run of the day.

Caleb Frare took over in the eighth immediately issued a walk. But he quickly erased it by picking the runner off first base in route to a clean inning. In the ninth, the Knights turned to Evan Marshall. Pitching on the day of his 29th birthday, Marshall earned his second save by retiring the Stripers in order to finish the win as Charlotte improved to 10-5 on the season.

The Knights continue their road trip with a weekend series against the Norfolk Tides that begins on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Pre-game radio coverage of the 7:05 p.m. game is set for 6:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action. Dylan Cease is set to make his third career Triple-A start for the Knights.

