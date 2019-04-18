Special Mother's Day Package on Sale Now

April 18, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





Celebrate Mother's Day with the Wings! The Red Wings are offering a special Mother's Day package on Sunday, May 12 in Club 3000 on the suite level of Frontier Field.

The package includes an all-you-can eat lunch menu, a ticket in Club 3000 for the 1:05 matinee, a visit from Spikes, Mittsy and a Red Wings player and a rose for each mom!

Tickets are $33 for adults and $18 for kids (12 & under). For more information call (585) 454-1001.

The lunch menu includes:

- Italian sausage with peppers and onions

- Herb roasted chicken

- Jumbo char grilled Zweigle's hot dogs

- Mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce

- Veggie tray with ranch dressing

- Pasta salad

- Potato salad

- Cookies

- Soda and water

There will be a cash bar available.

Following the game all Moms in attendance will be able to play catch on the field (please bring own baseball/softball). As always, after every Sunday game kids can runs the bases with Spikes and Mittsy!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 18, 2019

Special Mother's Day Package on Sale Now - Rochester Red Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.