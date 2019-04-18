Homestand Highlights: a Weekend of Southern Fun at Coolray Field

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers return to Coolray Field for a six-game homestand from April 23-28. The Stripers will host the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates) for three games April 23-25 and the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers) from April 26-28. The homestand includes Wet Nose Wednesday on April 24, Outdoors Night featuring a "Fish Scales" specialty jersey auction and Friday Fireworks on April 26, a Mason Jar Giveaway on April 27, and more.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, April 23 - Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Coolray Heating & Air Conditioning

Coolray Family Value Tuesday: Each Tuesday, get $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts

Wednesday, April 24 - Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Kicks 101.5 FM

Wet Nose Wednesday: Dogs receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank every Wednesday. Upgrade your ticket to the Doggie Bag for $13 (includes 1 General Admission human ticket, a hot dog, and a doggie bandana)

Thursday, April 25 - Stripers vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Game Time: First pitch is at 12:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 11:00 a.m.

Business Person Special: A special matinee game for area business leaders

Friday, April 26 - Stripers vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Outdoors Night: A celebration of all things hunting and fishing. Chosen by ESPN as their Promotion of the Week, Stripers players will wear specialty "Fish Scales" jerseys, which will be available for online auction. Auction winners present at the game will be escorted onto the field postgame to receive the jersey from the player and get it autographed in person.

Friday Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks display

Saturday, April 27 - Stripers vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers)

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Mason Jar Giveaway: The first 2,500 fans will add a Stripers Mason Jar to their kitchen collection

Sunday, April 28 - Stripers vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers)

Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Coolray Field gates will open at 12:00 p.m.

Presenting Sponsor: Georgia United Credit Union

Sunday Funday: Bring your family to Coolray Field each Sunday for pregame Catch on the Field and postgame Kids Run the Bases

Tickets for all Gwinnett Stripers home games are on sale now at the Coolray Field Ticket Office and online at GoStripers.com/tickets.

