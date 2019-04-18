Knights Edge Stripers 2-1, Take Series

April 18, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release





LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (7-7) suffered their second consecutive one-run loss on Thursday, falling 2-1 to the Charlotte Knights (10-5) in the finale of the four-game series at Coolray Field. Charlotte won the series 3-1.

Scoring Recap: Gwinnett took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Rafael Ortega led off with a single and scored on an RBI fielder's choice by Adam Duvall. That lead lasted until the third, when Ryan Goins doubled home Brandon Guyer to make it 1-1. The Knights took a 2-1 lead in the sixth on a two-out RBI single from Alcides Escobar scoring D.J. Peterson.

Stripers Stats: Making his first start with Gwinnett this season, Sean Newcomb (L, 0-1) held the Knights to two runs on three hits, walked four and struck out five over 5.2 innings. Rafael De Paula and Jason Creasy combined to pitch 3.1 hitless innings in relief. Duvall, Ryan LaMarre, and Austin Riley each had two hits.

Knights Stats: Following 3.0 one-run innings from starter Dylan Covey, Spencer Adams (W, 1-0) pitched 4.0 scoreless, five-hit innings and struck out two. Evan Marshall (S, 2) worked a perfect ninth with two strikeouts.

Quote: "We had our opportunities, we couldn't get that big hit," Stripers Manager Damon Berryhill said. "This series we had a couple of rough games defensively and its simple fixes, just have to get our concentration back."

Postgame Notes: The Stripers out-hit Charlotte 9-3, but went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Duvall extended his on-base streak to a team-best 12 games. LaMarre batted .600 (9-for-15) with six RBIs during the four-game series. Ortega has reached base safely in 12 of 13 games with Gwinnett.

Next Game (Friday, April 19): Gwinnett at Durham, 7:05 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. LHP Kolby Allard (1-0, 0.96 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Ryan Merritt (0-1, 14.73 ERA) for the Bulls. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.