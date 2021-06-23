Indians Front Office Teams up to Restore War Veterans Memorial Field

WELLPINIT, Wash. - The Spokane Indians front office once again teamed up with local community partners to make a big difference in our region. On Wednesday, June 16th the front office joined the Boys & Girls Club of Wellpinit, Spokane Tribe Fuels Department, Spokane Tribe Maintenance Department, Tribal Department of Natural Resources, Tribal Water Department, members of the Wellpinit High School girls softball team, and community members Gladys Rhoads and Billy Shawn Flett Jr. to restore War Veterans Memorial Field in Wellpinit, Washington.

The renovation had many areas of improvement, including the installation of four large autumn blaze maple trees for shade, new field bases & measurements, new dugouts, new player benches, new signage, new trash cans, and a new main water line. The complex also had its perimeter fence repaired, bleachers repaired and painted, and the installation of a new gravel pathway and entrance. In total, 120 bags of infield Turface mix, 25 yards of bark, and 12 tons of gravel were used in the refurbishment project of War Veterans Memorial Field. The project was made possible with the approval of the Spokane Tribe Business Council and by the contributions of materials from Wittkopf Landscape Supply a SiteOne Company.

"We've obviously proud of our partnership with the Spokane Tribe of Indians and are always looking to do projects together," explained Otto Klein, Senior Vice President of the Spokane Indians Baseball Team. "The field renovation project was a fun, collaborative effort to improve a youth sports facility in the heart of the reservation. We can't wait to see the players' reactions when they play their next game."

The restoration and improvement project is an extension of the historic partnership with the Spokane Tribe of Indians and the Spokane Indians Baseball Team. It is also the second time the Indians front office has helped lead a field renovation project. In 2019, the front office helped refurbish Redband Field located in Spokane's Peaceful Valley.

