Late Rally Stymied After Safe Call Overturned

June 23, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Vancouver Canadians had the rug pulled out from under them in a 4-3 loss against the Eugene Emeralds (Giants) Tuesday night at PK Park, as the C's game-tying rally was cut short after it was deemed a runner didn't touch third base.

Trailing 4-1 to begin the ninth, the C's started their comeback with a one-out solo shot from Luis De Los Santos. Ryan Gold walked before DJ Neal beat out an infield single. After a line out and a throwing error moved runners to second and third, up stepped Rafael Lantigua. The Puerto Plata, DR native laced a double down the first base line that seemed to score two runs to tie the game, but Eugene appealed to third base thinking the second runner didn't touch the bag. Despite inconclusive evidence, the umpires determined that the runner did not touch the bag and the game ended on the arbiter's ruling.

The ninth inning rally was a bright spot in a game otherwise controlled by the Emeralds. Eugene took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning after starter Brian Rapp (L, 1-0) gave up consecutive two-out hits while their starter Kai-Wei Teng (W, 2-2) baffled the Canadians offense for six shutout innings in which he scattered three hits, walked two and struck out nine.

Rapp - who signed with Toronto yesterday after playing in the independent Frontier League - was otherwise solid in his system debut. The right-hander worked five innings in which he allowed two runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

After Eugene added a run in the fourth to go up 2-0, the C's finally broke through with a run in the top of the seventh. A one-out double from Gold set up Eric Rivera, who laced a single to centerfield that cut the deficit in half. Eugene got two in the bottom of the inning on three hits - including a solo home run - that gave them a 4-1 lead.

Seven of nine starters had a hit. Lantigua led the way with two knocks and an RBI while Gold scored twice. Cobi Johnson turned in an inning and a third of scoreless relief.

The series continues Wednesday night. #10 Blue Jays prospect CJ Van Eyk will go for the C's while the Emeralds have yet to name their starter. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

