Torres and Herrera Extend Hit Streaks in Series Opening Defeat

The Tri-City Dust Devils (14-28) dropped the first matchup of the six-game home series 6-0 to the Everett AquaSox on Tuesday night at Gesa Stadium. Both Franklin Torres and Carlos Herrera had singles to extend their hit-streaks to eight games.

Command issues ended up costing Tri-City's pitching staff. Of the five runs scored by the AquaSox, four of the base runners reached on walks. Brent Killam suffered the loss despite a solid outing. He tossed five scoreless innings before surrendering a pair of walks with two outs in the sixth inning, which began a rally for Everett that ended with the AquaSox scoring four runs.

Coming up in the second matchup of the series on Wednesday the Dust Devils will send right-hander Davis Daniel to the mound. Everett will counter with right-hander Matt Brash.

